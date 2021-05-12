RealNex Marketplace Launches Listing Syndication Capability: Quantum Listing First Channel Partner

STAFFORD, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex is pleased to announce the new ability to syndicate listings from their MarketPlace to third party sites.

STAFFORD, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNex is pleased to announce the new ability to syndicate listings from their MarketPlace to third party sites. QuantumListing is the first syndication channel available. With this partnership, RealNex MarketPlace clients will be able to syndicate all available For Lease and For Sale properties to the QuantumListing database for exposure to their community of active buyers, tenants and agents.

"RealNex is committed to driving commercial real estate transaction liquidity and marketing efficiencies" said RealNex CEO Jeffrey Finn. "Our new syndication model allows our clients to simply and easily receive additional exposure for their offerings. We are delighted to be working with Quantum as our first syndication partner. Several additional syndication arrangements are forthcoming to offer rapid, broad-based exposure for our clients' listings."

With RealNex, brokers can manage their entire workflow. Driven from their robust commercial real estate centric CRM, users maintain all their property and client information to generate business and manage deals. They can readily leverage their data to create authoritative financial analyses and elegant marketing collateral as well promote offerings to a dynamic, growing marketplace.

"We are delighted to work with RealNex to provide their clients additional marketing exposure. QuantumListing offers additional exposure and access to principals and agents seeking to buy, sell and lease space", noted Quantum CEO, David Perlmutter. "This syndication agreement bolsters our database and I am certain our clients will enjoy having access to these new listings."

RealNex provides a complete set of solutions for commercial real estate brokerage professionals. The full RealNex Navigator includes a public Commercial Property MarketPlace, Immersive 3D Virtual Reality, a CRE Centric CRM, a fully integrated marketing center with comprehensive lease and investment analyses and a powerful tenant rep tour book and leasing agent transaction management app.

About RealNexRealNex is a leading commercial real estate technology solutions company. It strives to become the portal and marketplace for the commercial real estate industry by integrating sector-based solutions to improve marketplace efficiency, transparency, and liquidity. Its singular solution is designed to improve user success by increasing accuracy, professionalism, and productivity. For more information, please visit https://realnex.com

About QuantumListingQuantumListing is a fast-growing commercial real estate listing service. Anyone can search its members' listings for free and without registering, maximizing the potential reach of your listings. Basic and Premium members have access to features that make their property search and marketing easy and efficient. For more information, please visit https://www.QuantumListing.com

