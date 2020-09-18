RealNetworks Strengthens SAFR's Leadership Team With Appointment Of Brad Donaldson As Vice President, Computer Vision

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK) today announced the appointment of Brad Donaldson as Vice President, Computer Vision to lead the strategic development and market expansion of the SAFR ® product line. Mr. Donaldson's charter is to drive substantial growth of the RealNetworks portfolio of computer vision technologies and solutions, building on its well-established foundation of exceptionally accurate AI-powered facial recognition products.

"Brad's deep product expertise, commitment, and fluency in the physical security market immediately bolster SAFR's leadership position," said Mike Ensing, President and Chief Operating Officer of RealNetworks. "The expansive range of opportunities for our SAFR product line is nicely paired with Brad's customer focused approach and demonstrated track record of driving growth."

Mr. Donaldson has extensive experience in computer security and joins RealNetworks after having previously served as VP of Product Development for Arecont Vision Costar with oversight of product management, quality assurance, and engineering functions. During his tenure he brought to market multiple industry leading products, including the SurroundVideo ® Omni series, the industry's first completely configurable multi-sensor megapixel camera series, and the MicroDome series. Most recently, Brad oversaw the introduction of Arecont Vision Costar's new Contera ® Total Solution line of products, including a Video Management Software package with Cloud Managed Recorders and a complete line of cutting-edge megapixel cameras. Before joining Arecont Vision in 2012, Brad's career took him from the US Navy to engineering management positions within GE Security.

"I'm delighted to join RealNetworks at this remarkable stage in the Company's computer vision journey," said Mr. Donaldson. "The SAFR team has consistently developed high quality solutions and demonstrated flexibility, and responsiveness that is readily aligned with pressing market needs and long-term opportunities for innovative new products."

SAFR from RealNetworks is the world's foremost computer vision platform for live video. With exceptional accuracy tuned for rapid performance, the computer vision solution instantly detects and matches millions of faces under the challenging real-world conditions presented by live video, such as faces in motion, at varying angles, under poor lighting or partially obscured. SAFR's flexible, powerful SDKs bring visual intelligence to the edge, tapping the power of AI and deep learning to improve security, safety, increase convenience and deepen personalization in everyday living.

SAFR can be deployed on a single computer to monitor a handful of IP cameras, or scaled to thousands of cameras in a distributed architecture - hosted on premises or hybrid cloud. All data passed through the platform is protected by AES-256 encryption in transit and at rest. The platform also provides actionable data for live analytics of traffic volumes, demographic composition, dwell times, and data exports for further reporting.

Brad will be based in Seattle, Washington, the worldwide headquarters of the SAFR team.

About RealNetworksBuilding on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR ( www.safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. For information about our other products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

