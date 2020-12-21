REALM Purchases 4-Property 369,365-Sf Industrial Portfolio Located Throughout The U.S. And Canada

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM has purchased an off-market 4-property portfolio totaling 369,365 square-feet of industrial space. The properties are located throughout the United States and Canada and are occupied by leading a New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) traded energy infrastructure tenant. The portfolio acquisition marks REALM's 11th total transaction of 2020.

According to Travis King, REALM's founder, and CEO: "These properties provide an outstanding opportunity to add to our portfolio with a number of well-located and mission-critical properties that generate outstanding long-term cash flow. REALM was able to secure the portfolio off market due to our ability to move quickly and our reputation for closing transactions reliably."

REALM is a preeminent private wealth real estate platform, providing direct real estate investments to family offices, RIAs and private banks. REALM aims to unlock embedded value and generate durable cash flow from commercial real estate spanning all property types. Headquartered in Solana Beach, California, REALM is led by a team of seasoned commercial real estate experts with more than $3.2 billion of transactional experience across the last 25 years.

