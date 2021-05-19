Realm Closes $2.25M For Seed Investment To Build NFT Powered Microverses

Realm is a new NFT microverse platform where creators can make customisable metaverses utilizing different technologies such as AR.The investment round closed at $2.25M and was led by Alphabit

LONDON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realm, a new NFT microverse platform, has closed its first investment round at $2.25M led by Alphabit with strategic investments from NGC, Genesis Block Ventures, LD Capital, Moonrock, and SL2 amongst other funds.

Realm aims to challenge the current NFT platforms by offering creators and players a personalised metaverse aptly dubbed a "microverse". Each microverse, known as a realm, will come with an original genetically coded blockchain avatar. The NFT platform integrates OpenSea's vast NFT marketplace, and has partnered with Reef Chain to harness the power of Substrate and the Polkadot framework to ensure cross-chain compatibility.

"We've been working on how the metaverse will blur the lines between digital and virtual realities for six months. We're excited to have some world class investors on board who align with our vision of making everybody the master of their own realm," said Matthew Larby, Realm CEO and Founder.

"Alphabit has made a seed stage investment in this innovative NFT project, which marries AR and VR to really bring to life the digital collectible world. It really captures the imagination of what the future could look like, forging a path in the new metaverse," said Liam Robertson, CEO of Alphabit.

Realm plans to use the investment to grow the team, accelerate development of the simple creator tools that democratise creation, and build a wide range of smart objects for artists to use to express themselves in virtual spaces. Users of Realm will be able to utilize the platform in a series of different mediums including utilizing the AR functionality on a phone to enter their microverse through "magic window" AR technology that has been built by the Realm team.

Microverse denizens are welcome to sign up for early access to claim their "Realm" which is scheduled to debut during Q3 of 2021.

About REALMRealm is a community driven open-source project to create personalised metaverses. Realm allows creators to combine music, art, and games to create the perfect realm and mint it as an ERC-1155. Discover art galleries in space to underwater auctions through augmented reality portals, and collect pets with cross-chain genetics.

Media Contact: Cassie Doubleday / cassie@realm.art

Website: https://www.realm.art

Twitter: @Enter_Realm

Telegram: https://t.me/Enter_Realm

Instagram: @Enter_Realm

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realm-closes-2-25m-for-seed-investment-to-build-nft-powered-microverses-301295184.html

SOURCE Realm