Really Simple Systems Releases New CRM Calendar

International CRM software provider, Really Simple Systems has released a new integrated Calendar feature for its CRM.

PETERSFIELD, England, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud software developer and vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the release of a new, integrated CRM calendar to manage Tasks and Opportunities.

&amp;amp;#160;

Established in 2006, the popular cloud CRM software developer and vendor has released a software update that features a calendar for managing CRM tasks and opportunities.

The new calendar lets CRM users easily visualize their key appointments and closing deals in a clear calendar format. The feature includes options to display both CRM tasks and opportunities in a calendar, with the options to view by month, week, day, or as a daily schedule, letting users easily plan their workload.

In addition to viewing an individual user's entries, the calendar can be filtered by a 'user group' and across 'all users', providing managers with a picture of their team's workload over time.

Really Simple Systems Sales Manager, Lisa Kilmister, commented, "The new calendar provides a neat, visual display of your closing opportunities, follow-up calls and meetings. This is a big help for salespeople, not only in keeping on top of all your appointments and follow ups, but also in tracking your monthly and quarterly sales targets."

The new calendar is available in all the Really Simple Systems price plans, including the free CRM.

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkwgsQSKsCoLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542735/RSS_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/really-simple-systems-releases-new-crm-calendar-301254694.html

SOURCE Really Simple Systems