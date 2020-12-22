Reality Kraft Announces The Airing Of The First All-Digital, 3D Animated Christmas Parade Special: Bolofest 2020

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Kraft today announces that it has delivered a 1-hour 3D animated TV Christmas Parade TV Special combined with a version in VR, and a fully integrated AR application for the famous annual Liverpool Bolofest Christmas Parade, which aired on Televisa, TV Azteca, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Discovery Kids, as well as Cinepolis Klik, and Boomerang.

Reality Kraft, specializing in high-end, fully integrated experiences in AR, VR and MR as well as 3D animation, was called upon by Liverpool, the largest retailer in Mexico to create this year's parade digitally, as well as a fully integrated AR and VR experience.

Reality Kraft delivered the 3D animated one-hour TV show which included animating and bringing to life such major brands as Lego, Disney, Mattel (Hot wheels & Barbie,) Hasbro (Baby Alive/Baby Grows Up), Spinmaster (Batman, Hatchimal Pixies and Bakugan), Cloudy, Playmobil (Ever Dreamerz) Cartoon Network We Bare Bears, Nickelodeon Paw Patrol, and a collaboration with Discover Kids Mini Beat Power Rockers. As a result of the way the parade was presented this year, all the main toys in the parade sold out in 48 hours in 131 stores.

"Originally, we were asked to provide augmented reality for their annual live parade, but due to COVID-19, they needed to cancel the parade 4 months before the event. So we offered to do the entire parade digitally, instead of having people marching with balloons and traditional floats, we could do something completely different and have the toys come to life and they would be the stars of the parade," said David Dozoretz, a veteran of Hollywood and Lucas Film, and director of the show. "It was particularly challenging as a result of the global lockdown due to COVID-19, and the 3.5-month timeframe to deliver - meaning we had to do the entire production virtually without ever meeting face to face or in a studio," said Maria Elvira Perez Morad, studio Executive Producer. "It took a team of 172 artists spanning the globe including the USA, 8 states in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Canada, and Germany to make this happen in such a short time," said Gabriel Castillo Martinez, Executive Creative Producer.

"Reality Kraft created one of the most advanced AR experiences ever created showing where the future of filmmaking is going hand in hand with the new technologies. The extremely fast production of Bolofest 2020 and its worldwide coordination proves that new technologies lead to new business models and production optimizations. In the future, new technology like VR & AR combined with traditional programming will play a significant role in shaping the new more immersive entertainment industry," said Sven Schreiber, one of the Reality Kraft's founders & CTO.

"We wanted to be sure that the Children were not disappointed this year by cancelling the event. We felt it was important to keep our annual parade tradition, something the children look forward to every year, and not let these trying times or circumstances deprive them of the happiness and joy that the parade brings," said Santiago Landaverde Tello, Liverpool Marketing Manager. "This year the parade TV ratings were the highest of any previous year, which means we succeeded in bringing Christmas joy, hope and happiness to all of our Children. We want to Thank Reality Kraft, Co-Producers Hugo Salgado Bolanos, Daniel Martinez Alvarez, their entire team, and all the brands that participated to make this year's parade one of the best ever," said Santiago.

Reality Kraft has offices worldwide including USA, Mexico, Germany, China and Korea.

For more information contact Reality Kraft at: info@realitykraft.com

Media Contact: Daniel Martinez 323-3332-6727

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reality-kraft-announces-the-airing-of-the-first-all-digital-3d-animated-christmas-parade-special-bolofest-2020-301197822.html

SOURCE Reality Kraft