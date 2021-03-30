Realhound.com Inc. Announces Logistic And Leadership Changes

BOISE, Idaho, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realhound.com Inc., a leading provider of SaaS CRM software to the real estate industry, on March 1, 2021, announced the following strategic changes:

The Realhound.com Inc. corporate office has been relocated to Boise, Idaho. As well, Realhound.com Inc. has expanded its international footprint to now include Sales/Business Development and Support staff in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. These logistical changes represent the company's continued commitment to investing in markets with a talented workforce and strong market growth potential.

In addition to the above-mentioned logistical changes, Realhound.com Inc. also announced that James Wagley has been named COO of Realhound.com Inc. James Wagley, comes to Realhound with an extensive background in the SaaS Proptech space. Prior to joining Realhound, Wagley founded VMM (Virtual Maintenance Manager), a SaaS-based software company providing an end-to-end solution for managing, tracking, and reconciling maintenance processes for property management companies. Wagley sold VMM to NASDAQ-traded RealPage in 2014 and served as SVP of Single-Family/Propertyware at RealPage as a result of that acquisition. Wagley brings more than two decades of experience in the SaaS Proptech arena and will report directly to Realhound's founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Blount.

"Realhound has a very loyal customer following. These strategic changes in both logistics and leadership reflect our continued commitment to deliver on our customers' expectations by reinvesting in our products and augmenting the overall user experience," said Andrew Blount, founder and CEO of Realhound.com Inc.

About RealhoundRealhound® CRM allows commercial real estate teams to track their contacts, vendors, properties, photos and notes.

Related Images image1.jpeg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realhoundcom-inc-announces-logistic-and-leadership-changes-301258658.html

SOURCE Realhound.com Inc.