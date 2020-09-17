Real Time Medical Systems Appoints Steven M. Stein, MD As Chief Medical Officer

Recognized for his innovative and successful approach to care management, Dr. Stein brings a vast knowledge of both post-acute and payor markets to the industry's leading interventional analytics company.

BALTIMORE, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading post-acute interventional analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Steven M. Stein, MD as Chief Medical Officer. With an extraordinary career entrenched in care management, Dr. Stein's deep knowledge of both the post-acute and payor markets will guide the clinical advancements of Real Time's interventional analytics platform for post-acute providers, health systems, ACOs, physician groups, and managed care organizations.

"I join the entire Real Time team in welcoming Dr. Stein to his new role," states Joan Neuscheler, Chief Executive Officer of Real Time. "His extensive experience within the healthcare industry will further enhance Real Time's ability to improve care coordination for post-acute organizations and their care partners. We look forward to working with Dr. Stein and drawing upon his exceptional knowledge and strategic insights to continuously shape and refine our solution offerings to advance care management across the continuum."

Prior to joining Real Time, Dr. Stein held Chief Medical Officer positions at Trinity Health Continuing Care and UnitedHealthcare, where he leveraged his expertise in population health, strategic planning, managed care, and high-risk patient management to improve care outcomes. While at Trinity Health, Dr. Stein served as the clinical lead for the Bundled Payment Care Improvement Model 3 program. In that role, he helped Trinity Health achieve readmission and length of stay reductions in Trinity Health's skilled nursing facilities that led to costs that were $5 million less for the served population than what CMS expected. Dr. Stein also proudly served on the White House Council on Aging for both the Clinton and Obama administrations.

"I am delighted to join Real Time during such an amazing period of growth for the company," said Dr. Stein. "In addition to post-acute care facilities, Real Time offers tremendous value to health systems, ACOs, physician groups, and payors by providing true, clinical insight into the care and outcomes delivered within the walls of skilled nursing facilities. I look forward to working with the Real Time team as we continue to evolve our solutions in an effort to improve care coordination across the healthcare spectrum."

Dr. Stein received his B.A. from Columbia, his M.D. from Cornell, a Master's in Health Services Administration from the Harvard University School of Public Health, and did a geriatric fellowship at Harvard Medical School, where he subsequently served on the faculty. Dr. Stein is board-certified in internal medicine and geriatrics.

