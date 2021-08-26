Real-Time Market Data From QUODD Financial Now Available On Apex Platform

Apex Fintech Solutions ("Apex") and QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, have announced a strategic data partnership to offer access to real-time market data feeds to...

Apex Fintech Solutions ("Apex") and QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, have announced a strategic data partnership to offer access to real-time market data feeds to deliver pricing information and Vendor of Record services.

Apex's network of clients, which include online brokerages, institutional traders, traditional wealth managers, digital banks and wealth-tech providers, and consumer brands, is expected to benefit from QUODD's comprehensive offering of market display data and Vendor of Record designation.

With a focus on providing cloud-based RESTful APIs, this partnership is built for digital forward businesses that seek to scale. Offerings from this partnership are designed to evolve as clients' needs mature and can accommodate companies ranging from early-stage startups seeking a low-cost offering, to professional trading institutions requiring comprehensive real-time data.

"We are delighted to partner with QUODD to meet the financial market data needs of our diverse customer base and improve the investor experience," says Dustin Kirkland, Chief Product Officer at Apex Fintech Solutions. "QUODD's flexible licensing, affordable pricing and Vendor of Record capabilities enable us to seamlessly scale our solution set."

"The future of fintech is being pioneered by companies who are leveraging the latest technology to provide a unique digital experience," says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. "We are proud to fuel the various market data needs for innovators like Apex and their clients who are enabling cutting-edge user experiences."

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions LLC, the "fintech for fintechs," is the parent company of Apex Clearing Corporation, a custody and clearing platform that's powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, and Apex Pro, a trusted clearing partner to broker-dealers, ATS's, routing firms, professional trading firms, hedge funds, institutions and emerging managers. We offer cryptocurrency trading and custody services through Apex Crypto LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions. Collectively, our suite of solutions creates an environment where companies with the biggest ideas in fintech are empowered to change the world. If you've got the guts to dream, we've got the guts to help you realize those dreams. As announced on February 22, 2021, Apex entered into a definitive agreement with Northern Star Investment Corp. II ("Northern Star") (NSTB) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, which would result in Apex becoming a publicly listed company in the third quarter of 2021, after the required approval by the stockholders of Northern Star and the fulfillment of certain other conditions set forth in the agreement.

About QUODD

QUODD Financial Information Services provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. QUODD is a portfolio company of Financeware, an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. Learn more at www.quodd.com

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

