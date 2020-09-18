DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corn Products China News" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corn Products China News" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Corn Products China News provides you with real-time intelligence on China's corn products market.It is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription period is yearly, grants the subscriber 12 issues in total. China is the world's largest producer and exporter of many corn products, including citric acid, monosodium glutamate, vitamin C and vitamin B2.However, many of China's leading corn processors industry are struggling as overcapacity, low prices and proliferating anti-dumping investigations in overseas markets take their toll on bottom lines. Meanwhile, there are hopes that the Chinese government may soon take action to reduce inflated domestic corn prices and reform the country's import quota system.

Corn Products China News will help you stay ahead of the game in this fast-changing market with real-time reporting on the entire corn products industry chain, from grain markets to the downstream food and feed markets. This includes:

Breaking news from China and abroad

and abroad The latest market data, including price information for raw materials, intermediates and end products, import/export data, production, consumption, operating rates, etc.

In-depth analysis of market trends, Chinese government policy, the performance of leading Chinese manufacturers, M&A, new technologies, and more

Expert commentary from industry insiders, including regular guest articles and interviews with insiders at leading Chinese companies, associations and government organizations

