REAL SIMPLE Announces First-Ever REAL SIMPLE Sleep Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (MDP) - Get Report REAL SIMPLE today announced The Sleep Awards featuring the top bedding, sleep tech and more innovations to sleep better and wake up refreshed. REAL SIMPLE editors inspected and analyzed over 65 products and narrowed it down to the top 11 on the market. These products feature unique cooling features, relaxation techniques and more, to help consumers calmly and comfortably drift off to sleep. The honorees will be featured in the February 2021 issue on newsstands now and the full list can be viewed online here.

"A good night's sleep is essential to our health and well-being and these editor-approved products aim to make hitting the pillow easier. Our first-ever Sleep Awards expand on what REAL SIMPLE does best - making life simpler through expertly-curated ideas and products," said Editor in Chief Liz Vaccariello.

Research conducted by the Meredith Data Studio reports 60% of Meredith women note having had difficulty sleeping since the pandemic began and having good sleeping patterns currently ranked #1 among them for 'what is a healthy life' - ahead of healthy eating, happiness, strong emotional relationships and limiting bad habits. Featured in the 2021 list are state-of-the-art products that are affordable, effective, and solve sleep problems that many women and families face, such as a comforter that is designed to each individual's preferences for dueling couples and an alarm clock that analyzes room temperature, noise levels, light and humidity. To generate the final list for the Sleep Awards, editors and testers rated these products on their innovativeness and effectiveness in creating a peaceful sleep environment.

The February issue of REAL SIMPLE is on newsstands now and the list can be read below and at REALSIMPLE.com.

REAL SIMPLE's Sleep Awards:

Best Bedding

Comma Home Bamboo Weighted Blanket

Sleep Number Create Your Perfect Comforter

My Sheets Rock The Regulator Cooling Sheets

Best Sound Machines

LectroFan Classic

Bose Sleepbuds II

Best Relaxation App

Sleep by Headspace

Best Pajamas

Soma Cool Nights

Best Pillow Spray

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Best Alarm Clocks

Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light

Loftie

Best Wearable Tech

Fitbit Sense

ABOUT REAL SIMPLEREAL SIMPLE makes life easier and more meaningful for today's busy woman, providing inspiring ideas and practical solutions to help her simplify her life. REAL SIMPLE understands the modern woman, creating a positive, supportive community in which women can connect and share their ideas. Through print and digital, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of nearly 14 million every month. Follow REAL SIMPLE on Facebook; Twitter; Pinterest; and Instagram.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION'S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP Engaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith Corporation's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted content and experiences that resonate with a massive, highly receptive audience, reaching consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Meredith's powerful brands have enabled the company to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse, award-winning creative content studio Foundry and the Meredith Data Studio.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-simple-announces-first-ever-real-simple-sleep-awards-301216384.html

SOURCE Meredith Corporation