Real Hot Yoga Is Heating Up The Franchise World

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The real hot yoga brand is setting their sights on expansion through franchised locations. With 6 hot yoga studios currently under their corporate umbrella, the yoga concept recognized the continued demand of yoga enthusiasts for more studio locations. Despite Covid-19, real hot yoga has seen strong signs of growth, and is seeking strategic franchisees to be a part of their emerging brand.

One of the founding partners, Cindy Coats, shared what is so special about real hot yoga. She said, "Boutique fitness has experienced some of its darkest days, in result of the pandemic. Now, more than ever, we believe that people need yoga in their life. Our fitness approach to yoga makes it less foreign and more accessible to more people. With a wide variety of different styles of yoga and yoga hybrid classes, real hot yoga is a one stop shop for strengthening, lengthening, and toning. Clients get on their mats to find their strength, flexibility and balance. Over time, as clients learn to stay present and grounded in their practice, they also find their confidence, sense of peace, gratitude and empowerment. All of this eventually spills off their mats and into their lives. When you receive that first email from a client thanking you for all the ways real hot yoga changed their life, you know you are in the right business."

real hot yoga currently has many attractive territories available for single and multiple unit franchisees to develop. With low startup costs, and unparalleled support of the founding owners- a franchisee can reap the benefits of learning how to follow a business model that has been proven successful in various sized cities and markets and continue to positively impact lives across the country.

About real hot yoga:

real hot yoga opened its first location in 2012 in Knoxville, TN by founding owners- Cindy Coats, Aaron Goodman and Jeff Morin. The company quickly found its niche as a high energy yoga fitness studio and opened several locations since 2012 - including an additional location in Tennessee, three locations in New Jersey and a 6 th location in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. real hot yoga is currently engaged with several potential franchisees in multiple states.

Real Hot Yoga will be exhibiting at the International Franchise Expo from September 24- 25th, 2021 at The Javits Center located at 429 11 th Avenue, New York, NY. To set up an appointment or get more information on franchising, please email franchise@realhotyoga.net or head to https://realhotyoga.net/pages/franchise.

