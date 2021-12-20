Real Estate Broker Danny Skelly, The Owner Of Orson Hill Realty, To Branch Out To Southwest Florida Real Estate Market Next Year

EVERGREEN, Colo., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the real estate market on fire throughout the entire country, agents are looking to make a move. Thinking about branching out and following the action. Danny Skelly the broker-owner from Orson Hill Realty in Evergreen, Colorado is no different. Danny is always happy but never satisfied, as he describes himself. What he means by that is he is always trying to improve his real estate business. "To be a successful real estate agent, in any market, an agent must be willing to always try to do better," Skelly said.

To do better Skelly believes he needs to have a strong market share in multiple markets. Danny lived in Florida for a big chunk of his life. He has always considered Florida to be his second home right after Ohio. Although life brought Danny to Colorado to raise his 3 wonderful children, he has always wanted to be back by the ocean. "The Fort Myers/ Naples market is ready to take off again and I want to be a part of that," Skelly said.

Skelly lived in Fort Myers in the early 2000's, after moving from Key West. Skelly has always been a small business person. When he moved to Fort Myers he purchased a struggling print shop in Cape Coral, FL. He added more services and brought the offset print business into the technological age. Adding digital graphics, web design and SEO, online marketing, and anything else digital. His list of clients were primarily real estate agents and real estate companies. This is how Danny developed the marketing systems he uses when he lists homes for sale.

The new Southwest Florida real estate office will be open the beginning of next year. Danny Skelly has always been a perfectionist and he will not open the new office until all systems are ready to go and he can start giving 5 star service on day one. With the Fort Myers real estate market showing no signs of slowing, there seems to be an opportunity for some of the best real estate agents in the country to take care of the public with great service and for the public to live in paradise.

"I have had the wonderful opportunity to live and travel all over this world, and Southwest Florida is where I feel home," Skelly said. He can't wait to be a Floridian again.

