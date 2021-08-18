ReadyWise Announces Their Support For Team Rubicon For Earthquake Relief In Haiti

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWise, the leader in Emergency Food Supplies, announces fundraiser for earthquake disaster relief in Haiti in partnership with Team Rubicon. From August 17, 2021, to August 24, 2021, 20% of proceeds from customer purchases on both ReadyWise's 72 Hour Earthquake Kit and 72 Hour Hurricane Kit will go to Team Rubicon Disaster Response Fund. ReadyWise is now offering a BUY THREE, GET ONE FREE on both 72 Hour Kits to help get your family prepared.

Help ReadyWise fuel their mission to get volunteers back in the field, helping those affected by the 7.2 Magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti. "We deployed early-response recon teams on the ground working with local authorities to prepare a large-scale response," says Dennis Clancey, Operations Director at Team Rubicon. "In addition, Tropical Storm Grace could make matters worse for Haitians. Your donation goes directly to our Ready Reserve Fund."

With your help, they will quickly and efficiently provide relief to vulnerable communities impacted by disasters and humanitarian crises like this one! Team Rubicon is committed to delivering impactful service worldwide to communities affected by disaster, which is why ReadyWise is a proud partner in aiding their mission.

Not only is this an impactful way to aid thousands of survivors who are injured or homeless from the earthquake in Haiti, but this is also an excellent opportunity to get your family prepared. As a guideline, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) urges the public to be ready to be self-sufficient for at least three days in an emergency. ReadyWise has created a simple solution with their 72 Hour Kits.

ReadyWise's 72 Hour Earthquake Kits and 72 Hour Hurricane Kits are now available for purchase on https://www.Readywise.com.

About ReadyWise: ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, is a leader in Emergency Food Supplies. ReadyWise helps their customers prepare with their manufactured freeze-dried and dehydrated meals with up to 25-year shelf life. To learn more about ReadyWise visit https://www.ReadyWise.com.

About Team Rubicon: Team Rubicon is a non-profit organization headquartered in El Segundo, CA. Their mission is to serve communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters. To learn more or to donate directly to their efforts, please go to www.teamrubiconusa.org.

