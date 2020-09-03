Ready To Go On Day One: Oregon Virtual Academy Students Already Equipped For Success

Oregon Virtual Academy (ORVA), an online public-school serving students in grades K-12 around the state, is ready for the start of the new school year, providing Oregon students with the safe and comprehensive education options they need during these...

Oregon Virtual Academy (ORVA), an online public-school serving students in grades K-12 around the state, is ready for the start of the new school year, providing Oregon students with the safe and comprehensive education options they need during these historic times. ORVA's virtual doors will be open Tuesday, September 8.

In the face of a global pandemic, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout the state. According to one national survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk.

Authorized by the North Bend School District, and staffed by state-licensed teachers, ORVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

"Families are nervous about what do to this coming school year," said ORVA Head of School Nicholaus Sutherland. "But please know that ORVA has been doing this in Oregon for 12 years and we know how to do it right. And even if you don't end up here, we are more than welcome to answer any questions you may have."

All ORVA students will have access to a robust curriculum and can attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified online teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, history, and a host of electives including world languages. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one meetings.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. The ORVA online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

More information on ORVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at orva.k12.com/.

About Oregon Virtual Academy

Oregon Virtual Academy (ORVA) is an online and blended public charter school authorized by the North Bend School District which serves students in kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the state of Oregon. As part of the Oregon public school system, ORVA is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ORVA, visit orva.k12.com.

