Ready To Go On Day One: Maine Virtual Academy Students Already Equipped For Success

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA), an online public-school serving students in grades 7-12 around the state, is ready for the start of the new school year, providing Maine students with the safe and comprehensive education options they need during these historic times.

In the face of a global pandemic, the new school year has been a constant worry for families throughout Maine. According to one national survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk.

Authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission, and staffed by state-licensed teachers, MEVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering a rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

"Parents are understandably anxious about what the upcoming school year is going to look like, and we understand," said MEVA Head of School Dr. Melinda Browne. "Rest assured, we've been doing this in Maine for 5 years. We know how to do it right. And even if you don't end up here, we are more than welcome to answer any questions you may have."

All MEVA students will have access to a robust curriculum and can attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified online teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English/language arts, history, and a host of electives including world languages. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone, and during one-on-one meetings.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. The MEVA online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

More information on MEVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at meva.k12.com/.

About Maine Virtual Academy

Maine Virtual Academy (MEVA) is a full-time online public charter school that serves students in grades 7 through 12. Authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission, MEVA is available tuition-free to students in the state of Maine and utilizes the curriculum from K12 Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of proprietary curriculum and online education programs for grades K-12. For more information about MEVA, visit meva.k12.com.

