Ready To Go On Day One: Colorado Preparatory Academy Students Already Equipped For Success

As COVID-related school closures continue into the fall and students, parents, and teachers nationwide look to the start of the new school year with uncertainty.

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA), an accredited online public school, will welcome students for the 2020-2021 school year on Monday, August 31 st. CPA is a tuition-free, public school at home option available for students statewide in kindergarten through 12 th grade.

By combining innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by state-certified teachers, CPA offers a learning experience tailored to fit each student's needs. Through live and recorded online sessions, students can access their education from any computer with an internet connection.

"This back-to-school season is different for many," said CPA Head of School Nicole Tiley. "For us this is business as usual. We know how to help students succeed online because we've been doing this for seven years. Our learning approach ensures students are well prepared for their classes and success beyond graduation."

Students in all grade levels take a full course load across the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, and history, as well as world languages, arts, music, and electives. Advanced Placement® courses are offered for high school students.

For those looking for an added academic challenge, eligible students in grades 9-12 may take college-level courses through CPA's concurrent enrollment program. Eligible students can earn tuition-free college credits at partner high education institutions throughout the state.

CPA's dedicated teachers facilitate lessons during live, interactive online classes, and connect with students and families via phone, email, and one-on-one online discussions, building close partnerships in support of academic success. The online platform enables students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers across the state.

"Colorado Preparatory Academy has made an amazing impact on my son," said parent Holly Thompson of Wellington. "The online schedule provides more time for our family to be together while still ensuring he doesn't fall behind."

To learn more about CPA, visit cpa.k12.com, follow CPA on Facebook, or download the K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About Colorado Preparatory Academy

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) is a full-time online public school program of the Colorado Board of Cooperative Education Services that serves Colorado students statewide in kindergarten through 12 th grade. As part of the Colorado public school system, CPA is tuition-free. CPA gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CPA, visit cpa.k12.com.

