Ready To Break The Internet Again, Tom MacDonald Trolls "Snowflakes" With Controversial New Single & Music Video

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as summer gets ready to heat up, Tom MacDonald is as ice cold as ever. The independent rapper, internet-breaking firebrand, and counterculture force of nature unleashes a new single and music video entitled "Snowflakes" today. Get it HERE.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO CO-STARRING TRANS POLITICAL COMMENTATOR BLAIRE WHITE: HERE

On the track, clean guitar and keys glide above a tense beat as he serves up the kinds of bars the phrase "Trigger Warning" was made for. As usual, he takes no prisoners. Hypersensitivity and hypocrisy fall square into his verbal crosshairs as he rails, "Blaming capitalism like that's the reason things are tough, while you tweet from an iPhone and sip on a Starbucks." His observations hit hard, "D*** dog, we're all afraid to speak the truth. The more afraid we get, the more we hate the ones that do. "

Thankfully, he does…

In the accompanying visual directed by Nova Rockafeller, Tomtaunts cancellation in front of a giant American flag as fake snowflakes fall and trans political-commentator and YouTube superstar Blaire White dances.

Less than three weeks ago, Tombroke the internet again with "Dear Slim. "He plunked down $100,000 to purchase Eminem's original beat "Stan's Revenge" as a NFT and cooked up "Dear Slim. " It went Top 5 on the Billboard Rap Digital Song Sales Chart (#4), R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales Chart (#5), and Emerging Artists Chart (#5) as well as Top 10 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Chart (#10) and Digital Song Sales Chart (#8). It also soared to #12 on the Canadian Digital Song Sales Chart. The music video is closing in on 8 million views in less than three weeks, while it vaulted to #2 on the iTunes Top Hip-Hop Songs Chart and #4 on the Overall Top Songs Chart. Receiving plugs from NME , HotNewHipHop , and more, Bro Bible professed his move, "Paid off big time. " Additionally, he sat down for interviews with YouTubers NoLifeShaq , Bitboy Crypto , and Unique Access .

Everything sets the stage for Tom's next album—coming this summer.

