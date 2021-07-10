Ready To Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market In Europe | $ 2.24 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.24 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 2%.

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.24 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Decorative Panels Holdings Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Flexa4Dreams AS, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Meubles Demeyere SA, Rohr-Bush GmbH and Co. KG, Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and UAB koncernas SBA are some of the major market participants. Although the advent of e-commerce, free pick-up, and delivery opportunities will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2021-2025: SegmentationReady to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

Home RTA Furniture



Office RTA Furniture

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Germany



France



Sweden



UK



Rest Of Europe

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and ScopeTo help businesses improve their market position, the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Decorative Panels Holdings Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Flexa4Dreams AS, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Meubles Demeyere SA, Rohr-Bush GmbH and Co. KG, Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Tvilum AS, and UAB koncernas SBA.

The report also covers the following areas:

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market size in Europe

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market trends in Europe

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market industry analysis in Europe

The reduction in average urban living space in Europe is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, uncertainty in the costs of raw material used for RTA furniture may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Home RTA furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Office RTA furniture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Decorative Panels Holdings Ltd.

Dorel Industries Inc.

FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA

Flexa4Dreams AS

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Meubles Demeyere SA

Rohr-Bush GmbH and Co. KG

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Tvilum AS

UAB koncernas SBA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

