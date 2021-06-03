Ready, Set, Food Announces $3.5 Million Raised In Most Recent Funding Round, Fueled By New Investment From Edward-Elmhurst Health

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready, Set, Food! a leader in all-natural, organic early allergen introduction, announced that it raised $3.5 million in its most recent funding round led by new investor, Edward-Elmhurst Health , and supported by returning investors Danone Manifesto Ventures, the corporate venture arm of multinational food company Danone, as well as investor and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, and AF Ventures (formerly AccelFoods). The investment will help advance Ready, Set, Food!'s mission of giving every baby a chance at a healthier future through its complete, early allergen introduction system of the top nine allergens - peanut, egg, milk, cashew, almond, walnut, sesame, soy and wheat.

Developed by parents, for parents, following first-hand experiences with their kids' own childhood food allergies, the all-star team behind Ready, Set, Food! is composed of leading physicians and experts in allergy research, including co-founder and allergist-mom, Dr. Katie Marks-Cogan. Co-founders Daniel Zakowski, Dr. Andrew Leitner, and Dr. Marks-Cogan are determined to make allergen introduction convenient, unintimidating, accessible and exceptionally safe for fellow parents.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Edward-Elmhurst Health and continue our strong relationships with Danone Manifesto Ventures and Mark Cuban to continue bringing critically needed attention and support to food allergies," said Daniel Zakowski, CEO and Co-founder of Ready, Set, Food! "All of these investors are committed to the Ready, Set, Food! mission of helping all babies have a chance at a healthier future. With one in every twelve babies developing a food allergy each year, the investors' steadfast support ensures that Ready, Set, Food! can accelerate its efforts in the area of early food allergen introduction."

"As a healthcare provider, we see the need for support and education regarding food allergies as paramount. We are seeing allergies reach their highest levels yet nationwide, especially among children and we see the devastating downstream effects that severe allergies can have on families in our communities," said Mel Cohen, Managing Director of Edward-Elmhurst Health Venture Capital. "We chose to invest with Ready, Set, Food! to support their innovative, tangible three stage system that helps families navigate and safely, easily, and effectively introduce allergens."

"We are excited to continue supporting the important work underway at Ready, Set, Food! to help provide a life of food freedom for all children," said Holly Jackson, Ventures Director of Danone Manifesto Ventures. "We look forward to continuing to work with their team as they take additional steps to advance their mission, including the launch of new products, on-the-ground healthcare partner work, donation programs and more."

"I am proud to once again increase my investment from Shark Tank in Ready, Set, Food! to continue the important fight against food allergies," said Mark Cuban. "I know the impact allergies have on families, as I experience it firsthand as a parent of a child with a severe peanut allergy. Ready, Set, Food! provides an easy answer to the challenge of early allergy introduction and we'll continue to be sure all parents have the access and the ability to protect their children from food allergies."

Brand Honored in Johnson & Johnson Next in Naturals QuickFire Challenge

Ready, Set, Food! was recently selected as the awardee in Johnson & Johnson Innovation's Next in Naturals QuickFire Challenge: Children's Wellness . The challenge invited innovators to submit potential new form ingestible innovations and/or vehicles of delivery for children's wellness products that utilize ingredients inspired by nature. To help advance its research, Ready, Set, Food! will receive a total of $50,000 in grant funding, the opportunity at one year of residency at an available JLABS with the use of a bench, workstation, and access to the JLABS global ecosystem, and mentorship from the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies.

Launched Stage Three to Complete Early Allergen Introduction System

Last month Ready, Set, Food! launched the third stage of its complete and guided innovative early allergen introduction system. For those babies consistently eating solids, Stage 3 offers continued exposure to peanut, egg, and milk, while introducing the other top six allergens: cashew, almond, walnut, sesame, soy and wheat. Each stage is pre-measured in easy-to-use, mess-free packets featuring organic and all-natural ingredients without any added sugar or additives, which can be simply mixed into breastmilk, formula, or food (depending on the stage) until baby is regularly eating these foods over an extended period of time. With the launch of Stage 3, Ready, Set, Food! now has the only complete, three stage patented guided system that starts as early as four months of age.

Appointed Adam Rockmore as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Finally, bolstering its efforts to reach, and positively affect, more customers with its ground-breaking system that introduces the top nine allergens to babies in a staged, safe, and no-mess way, Ready, Set, Food! announced Adam Rockmore as its Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. Rockmore is a brand-building veteran of the consumer packaged goods, media and tech industries, having worked throughout his career with top brands such as Food Network, Calphalon and Godiva. He most recently served as SVP Global Head of Marketing & Communications for Dreamscape Immersive after moving from Fandango, where he was SVP of Marketing and Communications. As CMO, Rockmore is responsible for overseeing the strategy, planning and development of all company initiatives to deliver its system to all families, especially those who need it most.

Backed by thousands of pediatricians and allergists and beloved by parents, Ready, Set, Food! has given over 20,000 families the best chance at a healthier life for their baby. To purchase Ready, Set, Food!'s unique solution to early allergen introduction, visit readysetfood.com .

About Ready, Set, Food!:Ready, Set, Food!'s organic and all-natural, three-stage guided system allows families to safely introduce the top food allergens and give their babies a head start on the path to food freedom. Founded by parents for parents, with a team of all-star physicians and leaders in allergy research, Ready, Set, Food! is dedicated to helping babies lead healthy lives. Following their own experience with childhood food allergies, founders Dr. Katie Marks-Cogan, Chief Allergist and mom, Daniel Zakowski, CEO, and Dr. Andrew Leitner, set out on a mission to make early allergen introduction safe, easy, and accessible. Backed by thousands of pediatricians and allergists, the patented system, which follows the results of proven clinical studies, has given more than 20,000 families the best chance at a healthy life for their baby. To learn more, visit readysetfood.com , and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

