Ready For Fall And Flannels? Love Everything Pumpkin Spice? Wishlisted.com Is Announcing The Ultimate Fall Contest - It's Paying People To Smell Candles

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wishlisted.com, a lifestyle platform dedicated to uncovering the best products, services and clever tips to help its readers live a great life, is gearing up for fall with the announcement of their Fall Dream Job contest. The media company is searching for three fall fanatics to put their sense of smell to work testing out different candle brands and scents. Winners of the contest will receive a cozy blanket, an assortment of candles based on their preferences, a $250 payment, and a $50 Starbucks gift card - for all the pumpkin spice lattes they need this fall.

According to the National Candle Association, fragrance is by far the most important characteristic impacting candle purchases today, with three-fourths of candle buyers saying it is "extremely important" or "very important" in their selection of a candle. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly purchasing candles as a focal point for their home décor, and for aromatherapy-like relaxation and stress reduction. With the increased stress-levels of people nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's clear that not only are candles a great way to welcome the fall season, but they can also help reduce the anxieties and stress of the times.

"When the temperature outside is lower, people reach for products and experiences that make them feel closer to one another, cozy and warm," said Dayne Ford, Founder and CEO of Wishlisted.com. "At Wishlisted, our goal is to provide people with the best resources to help them make the most of this fall season. And since this year will be a bit different from years past, given the effects of COVID-19, we want to give people the joyful feeling of fall from the comfort of their own homes. This contest allows three lucky winners to earn money simply by smelling candles - they will tell us what they think is best and we will turn that into content that all of our readers can enjoy."

The application process is simple. All applicants need to do is provide some standard information and an explanation regarding their love for all things Fall. After winners are selected, Wishlisted.com will have candles from various brands and their sign-on bonus items shipped directly to them, in addition to a $250 payment for the time it takes to provide the feedback on the candles received. For more information about the Fall Dream Job contest and to submit an application, click here.

