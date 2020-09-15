Ready Capital Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Capital Corporation (RC) - Get Report announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This dividend is payable on October 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2020.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) - Get Report is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small to medium balance commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as SBA 7(a) business loans. Headquartered in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs over 500 lending professionals nationwide. The company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Contact

Investor Relations Ready Capital Corporation212-257-4666 InvestorRelations@readycapital.com

