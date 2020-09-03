Reading Cinemas Grossmont With TITAN XC And Town Square Announce Reopening On September 3 With Safety Protocols In Place

Reading Cinemas Grossmont with TITAN XC and Reading Cinemas Town Square, both owned and operated by affiliates of Reading International, Inc.

Reading Cinemas Grossmont with TITAN XC and Reading Cinemas Town Square, both owned and operated by affiliates of Reading International, Inc. (RDI) - Get Report, will be welcoming back their loyal guests on Thursday, September 3, with extensive sanitization and safety measures in place. In an environment carefully designed to address COVID-19 concerns, and to comply with the various governmental guidelines applicable to the control of this novel virus, guests can return to share the magic of movies again on the big screen.

Visionary director Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Tenet will open September 3 at both locations. Audiences at Reading Cinemas Grossmont will have the opportunity to experience Tenet in one of cinema's most glorious formats - 70mm film - where industry veteran, Reading Cinemas' Director of Projection & Sound John Sittig, will be overseeing this unique operation. Reading Cinemas Grossmont houses two of the largest auditoriums in San Diego, and in addition to the 70mm option, guests can also choose to see Tenet in TITAN XC. Tickets for all films are on sale now via the Reading Cinemas mobile app and at ReadingCinemasUS.com.

Mr. Sittig has worked alongside some of the industry's most important filmmakers in Hollywood. He stated, "Watching Tenet at Reading Cinemas in Grossmont in 70mm or in a TITAN XC environment will give cinemagoers an ideal opportunity to enjoy this thrilling spectacle in a format that visionary director Christopher Nolan would want his audience to see it."

Reading Cinemas has implemented the following policies and procedures at both locations to help keep the community safe:

Masks are required to be worn by all guests and staff.

Guests will be encouraged to buy tickets in advance, either online or through the Reading Cinemas US app.

Only credit, debit, or gift cards will be accepted to limit monetary exchanges. A designated transactional space will be available onsite where cash amounts can be transferred onto a gift card.

Guests should arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their showtimes so as to limit theatre capacity and allow for increased sanitation.

To keep a safe distance from others, guests will be required to sit in their assigned seats and capacity will be limited in the auditoriums. Ticket purchases for each party will automatically account for six feet of social distancing between parties, by blocking off the seats surrounding each group. Reading Cinemas further encourages parties to be made up of immediate household members where possible.

Increased sanitization will take place regularly, with extra sanitization at high-touch point areas. Auditorium seating and armrests will be disinfected after each use.

To improve air quality, Reading Cinemas has upgraded all HVAC filters and increased maintenance frequency.

Floor decals and signage have been placed throughout the theaters to help guests keep a safe distance from others.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the theaters. Guests will be encouraged to wash their hands before and after consuming food and drinks.

"Reading Cinemas has been working hard to enrich safety protocols and to train our team to abide by federal, state, local and industry guidelines," said Division Manager Jennifer Deering. "We are delighted to welcome back the community and want to ensure the safest environment possible for our guests and staff."

On September 3, Reading Cinemas is also pleased to present The Personal History of David Copperfield. This charming interpretation of the Dickens' classic, which has already garnered a 94% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Oscar-nominee Dev Patel (Lion, Slumdog Millionaire) as David Copperfield and is directed by Armando Iannucci (In the Loop, The Death of Stalin). Other new releases on September 3 include Russell Crowe in Unhinged, The New Mutants and Words on Bathroom Walls (Town Square).

Reading Cinemas Grossmont with TITAN XC is located at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive in La Mesa and Reading Cinemas Town Square is located at 4665 Clairemont Drive in San Diego. For additional information, please visit www.ReadingCinemasUS.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (RDI) - Get Report, an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

