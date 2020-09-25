Reading Cinemas Cal Oaks With TITAN LUXE Announces Reopening Today

Reading Cinemas with TITAN LUXE at Cal Oaks Plaza located in Murrieta, California, owned and operated by affiliates of Reading International, Inc.

Reading Cinemas with TITAN LUXE at Cal Oaks Plaza located in Murrieta, California, owned and operated by affiliates of Reading International, Inc. (RDI) - Get Report, will be welcoming back their loyal guests today with extensive sanitization and safety measures in place. In an environment carefully designed to address COVID-19 concerns, and to comply with the various governmental guidelines applicable to the control of this novel virus, guests can return to share the magic of movies again on the big screen.

"Reading Cinemas has been working hard to enrich safety protocols and to train our team to abide by federal, state, local and industry guidelines," said Division Manager Jennifer Deering. "We are delighted to welcome back the community and want to ensure the safest environment possible for our guests and staff."

Reading Cinemas has implemented the following policies and procedures to help keep the community safe:

Masks are required to be worn by all guests and staff.

Guests will be encouraged to buy tickets in advance, either online or through the Reading Cinemas US app.

Only credit, debit, or gift cards will be accepted to limit monetary exchanges. A designated transactional space will be available onsite where cash amounts can be transferred onto a gift card.

Guests should arrive no earlier than 30 minutes before their showtimes so as to limit theatre capacity and allow for increased sanitation.

To keep a safe distance from others, guests will be required to sit in their assigned seats and capacity will be limited in the auditoriums. Ticket purchases for each party will automatically account for six feet of social distancing between parties, by blocking off the seats surrounding each group. Reading Cinemas further encourages parties to be made up of immediate household members where possible.

Increased sanitization will take place regularly, with extra sanitization at high-touch point areas. Auditorium seating, personal tray tables and armrests will be disinfected after each use.

To improve air quality, Reading Cinemas has upgraded all HVAC filters and increased maintenance frequency.

Floor decals and signage have been placed throughout the theaters to help guests keep a safe distance from others.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the theaters. Guests will be encouraged to wash their hands before and after consuming food and drinks.

Visionary director Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Tenet will be featured today at Cal Oaks, and guests will have the ideal opportunity to enjoy this thrilling film in Reading Cinemas TITAN LUXE auditorium. Also today, Reading Cinemas is pleased to present Funimation's "crown jewel of anime," Akira, presented with remastered 4K visuals and remixed audio. Oscar-nominee Richard Jenkins (The Visitor, The Shape of Water), stars in Sony's The Last Shift. Hailed by critics, RogerEbert.com states, "Richard Jenkins gives one of his most soulful performances in years." Other films featured today include James Caveizel in Infidel, Russell Crowe in Unhinged, and The New Mutants playing in TITAN LUXE.

Additionally, Cal Oaks will be offering an array of family favorites, returning to the big screen at the special rate of just $3 for children and $5 for adults. Films include Shrek, Despicable Me, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back.

Reading Cinemas with TITAN LUXE at Cal Oaks Plaza is located at 41090 California Oaks Road. For more information, please visit www.ReadingCinemasUS.com/CalOaks or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @ReadingCalOaks.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (RDI) - Get Report, an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaged in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005506/en/