Read Davis, Renee Keen Named To Leadership Positions With McGriff

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Insurance Holdings today announced the following two appointments to senior leadership roles at McGriff, its retail insurance business, effective immediately.

Read Davis, currently president of McGriff's Georgia region, will become CEO, McGriff Specialty and Middle Market, while Renee Keen, the business' National Personal Lines & Small Business practice leader, will assume the position of CEO, McGriff Small Business and Personal.

The appointments follow the company's decision to divide the business' leadership responsibilities between two operational groups to reflect the distinct client segments and unique growth opportunities that exist in the business.

Both positions will report to John Howard, who was recently named chief insurance officer of Truist Financial Corporation and retains the position of chairman and CEO of Truist Insurance Holdings.

"Read and Renee are proven leaders, and these appointments recognize the outstanding contributions they have made to our organization during their careers," said Howard. "I am sure they will have an even greater impact on the continued success of McGriff in their new roles."

Davis, who joined McGriff in 1996, will be responsible for commercial property and casualty solutions for the business' larger clients, as well as employee benefits, captives and alternative risk transfer programs, and industry specialty groups. He began his insurance career in 1987, and has held risk management, producer and leadership roles at Rock-Tenn Company, Johnson & Higgins, and Alexander & Alexander.

Keen will lead McGriff's National Personal Lines & Small Business Practices, as well the business' Sales Center, agency distribution of personal lines, and the Family Risk Management Practice. She joined McGriff in 1999 as part of the company's acquisition of Beam, Cooper, Gainey & Associates, where she began her career in 1986.

"I am excited about what we can achieve at McGriff with these appointments," noted Howard. "I know the experience, expertise and, most important, the energy Read and Renee bring to their positions will expand the limits of what we can achieve and take our business to new heights."

About McGriffA subsidiary of Truist Insurance Holdings, McGriff is a full-service insurance broker providing risk management and insurance solutions to clients across the United States. The firm's coverages include commercial property and casualty, corporate bonding and surety services, cyber, management liability, captives and alternative risk transfer programs, small business, employee benefits, title insurance, personal lines, and life and health.

About Truist Insurance HoldingsTruist Insurance Holdings, Inc., the sixth largest insurance broker in the U.S. and seventh largest in the world, is a subsidiary of Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Insurance Holdings operates more than 240 offices through its subsidiaries: McGriff Insurance Services, Inc.; CRC Insurance Services, Inc.; Crump Life Insurance Services, Inc.; AmRisc, LLC; and its Premium Finance companies (AFCO Credit Corporation, Prime Rate Premium Finance Corporation, Inc., and CAFO Inc.).

