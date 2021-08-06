Re-Teck, A Leader In E-waste Recycling, Seeks To Save The Planet Through Gaming

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Waste recycling company, Re-Teck, announced the development of a new game that Great Focus Inc., a Re-Teck subsidiary, is creating to educate the public about the importance of recycling end of life electronics. Game concepts were created by high school students as part of a competition sponsored by Re-Teck.

"We couldn't be more excited about this educational effort to encourage and incentivize players to engage in activities that help clean up our planet," stated Tony Wang, CEO of Re-Teck.

The game will introduce players to a planet scourged with e-waste and broken electronics. Players assume the role of the main character and create a robot that recycles the electronics into new electronics. As the players engage in gameplay, they can collect parts and tools that will help them advance in the game. Players will complete tasks along the way so they can earn coins that they can use in the store to purchase new tools and parts. Additionally, as they engage in these activities, a progress bar will show the planet becoming "green" again.

After an extensive search, Re-Teck chose global gaming developer Triodoxic Digital Studios out of Mumbai, India. Triodoxic's list of credentials includes film and movies, children's animation, educational programming, virtual reality, healthcare applications, and gaming. Triodoxic was chosen from developers both domestically and internationally. "In the end, we were most impressed by Triodoxic's vision for the game and understanding of the US market," noted Mr. Wang.

Great Focus intends to launch the game in Q4 before Black Friday in the United States in the Apple iOS and Google Android Markets.

Currently, the company is working with their Dallas-based marketing firm, The Time Group, to develop the onboarding process for sponsors with plans to announce those sponsors as they sign onto the project.

Re-Teck's global network of 26 wholly owned facilities across 4 continents and over 20 countries partners with industries to repurpose, reuse and recycle electronic equipment including laptops, tablets, and cell phones, as well as obsolete cellular network equipment and servers.

