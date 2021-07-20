RE/MAX Marketplace Adds 5 Vendors In Q2, Increasing Roster Of Premiere Technology And Marketing Services Offered To Agents

DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, LLC, today announced the addition of five companies to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program. Encompassing tools for everything from lead generation to digital payments and more, the new additions help make the program one of the most comprehensive offerings of business services in the industry. All services and materials are available for purchase directly through the RE/MAX Marketplace, the online portal exclusively available to RE/MAX agents in the U.S. and Canada - often at RE/MAX negotiated rates.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program include:

1800BusinessCards:A full-service online printing company offering a wide variety of printed marketing products, including business cards, postcards, flyers, door hangers, letterhead, envelopes and a variety of other common printing products. RE/MAX Affiliates can create custom marketing materials using the company's free design templates and online design studio.

eLead Network:Introducing a new lead generation and conversion solution. Designed for simplicity, agents, teams and brokerages can choose any size coverage area (no need to worry about which zip code is sold out) and receive a guaranteed number of exclusive leads each month - plus the 20 Touch Lead Qualifying service to help convert more and maximize ROI. The eLead Network also offers seamless integration with several CRMs.

Payload:Keybox by Payload is designed to tackle the unique billing, reporting, routing and compliance hurdles faced by real estate companies. The digital payment platform helps integrate and automate real estate payments such as earnest money deposits, agent fees, commission, and any other manual payment process. The full scope of the Keybox payment technology stack is now available to the RE/MAX network.

RateMyAgent:RateMyAgent helps affiliates take control of their online reputation to win new business by making requesting reviews simple and efficient. Through the platform, agents only need to ask clients for one review that is then distributed across multiple channels. Reviews can also be gathered in one place on a unique page with links to the agent's contact info and social media channels.

Stagerie:Stagerie is the first national online home staging consultation marketplace, connecting real estate agents, homeowners, and expert stagers. Stagerie allows an agent to take photos with their phone of an occupied home and submit them for review. Within two days the agent receives a detailed staging consultation task list to share with their client, who then uses the list to fully stage their home for photos, marketing, and listing for sale.

Many of the companies in the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program offer exclusive discounts to RE/MAX agents. With everything from yard signs to legal services, clothing to technology, these companies provide powerful tools to help RE/MAX agents run a successful business.

