RE/MAX Leads Nation's Largest Real Estate Companies, Franchises In Agent Productivity, T3 Sixty Reports

DENVER, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Enterprise 20 report released by T3 Sixty ranks the industry's top 20 enterprises and top 20 franchise brands by 2020 sales volume, transaction sides, and agent count. RE/MAX agents lead both groups in agent productivity as measured by transaction sides per agent, averaging 15.7* sides per agent - more than double the average sides per agent of two-thirds of the companies in each group.

RE/MAX is also listed among the top three enterprises and franchise brands by sales volume. As defined in the report, an enterprise does not provide brokerage or franchise services itself but owns a controlling stake in one or more companies that do. Real estate franchisors, instead of providing brokerage services directly to consumers, own trademarks, products, intellectual property and business systems and license them to brokerage companies.

"Productivity is the most important measure of an agent's success," said RE/MAX Holdings CEO Adam Contos."This ranking confirms what many buyers and sellers already know: RE/MAX agents are outstanding. On average, they serve more consumers, close more sales and gain more experience than the industry norm."

Adds Contos, "When you pull back the curtain and it reveals that RE/MAX agents average more sides per agent than those with other major brands, it's a telling salute to the strength of our business model and the value of a full-time, experienced, real estate professional."

The Enterprise 20 is the fourth section of the Real Estate Almanac, a comprehensive annual compendium on the residential real estate brokerage industry. The Almanac includes a ranking of real estate's most powerful leaders (SP 200) of which 10 RE/MAX leaders made the list; a list of its largest MLSs and Realtor associations (ORE 200); a list of the largest technology companies (Tech 500); a list of the nation's largest holding companies, franchise brands and public companies (Enterprise 20); and a list of the nation's 1,000 largest brokerages (Mega 1000).

For a side-by-side look at how RE/MAX stacks up against nationwide, full-service competitors, download the RE/MAX vs. the Industry 2021 report here.

About the RE/MAX NetworkAs one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) - Get Report with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

* Source: U.S. transaction sides per agent are from the T3 Sixty Real Estate Almanac Enterprises report, citing 2020 transaction sides and agent counts, some of which are estimated by T3 Sixty.

