RE/MAX Launches 2021 National Ad Campaign, "The Right Agent Every Step Of The Way" And New Hustle Video Editor Tool

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, today announced the launch of a new national advertising campaign, "The Right Agent Every Step of the Way." The campaign kicks off today with 12 spots across radio, digital, TV and social media outlets. For the first time, the package also includes a video concept for The RE/MAX Collection®, the network's luxury property brand.

The campaign showcases the value RE/MAX agents provide buyers and sellers, leveraging technology, tools, experience and skill to support them in what is likely the biggest financial transaction of their lives.

"Last year was a big reminder that human connection is the most important thing," said Abby Lee , RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications. "The expertise of RE/MAX agents has been proven time and time again, but it's about more than that. We want clients to feel connected to their agents and the brand even in times of uncertainty. This campaign illustrates the increasingly important role a skilled agent can play in the lives of buyers and sellers by going on a journey of lifestyle discovery with them following a year where the meaning of home took on new importance."

The 2021 campaign marks the sixth consecutive year of collaboration between RE/MAX and award-winning agency Camp + King.

"The new ad campaign leverages extensive consumer research done in partnership with RE/MAX to identify what homebuyers and sellers are looking for from their agents, specifically as we adjust to a new normal," said Emily Dillow, Director of Brand Management and Junior Partner at Camp + King. "Our research found that clients are likely to rely on agents and their guidance in the future and that they placed an increased importance on an agent's ability to leverage technology to show a home and aid in decision making. These spots showcase just how prepared RE/MAX agents are to do those things."

Hustle Video Editor Tool As with previous campaigns, the 2021 advertising spots enable agents to personalize the commercials on the RE/MAX Hustle website with their name, photo, contact information and a short message that relates back to the spot. Beginning today, RE/MAX agents have access to the new Hustle Video Editor Tool, which for the first time, allows agents to make professional quality RE/MAX videos using their own unique content.

The Hustle Video Editor Tool is as customizable as agents need it to be. RE/MAX agents can make epic listing announcements, neighborhood overview videos and new team member announcements using music, title cards, text and stickers. With the ability to select photos and videos from their own devices, RE/MAX agents can make countless combinations of short spots to promote to their network, followers and clients making their marketing work for them.

"For RE/MAX agents, every client relationship is a unique opportunity to serve," added Lee. "The customizable features of the RE/MAX spots and newly launched Hustle Video Editor Tool give agents the flexibility to go beyond the brand strengths and zero in on why they are best suited to be their client's partner and guide on this journey."

"We want consumers to know that this is about them and national campaigns sometimes don't speak to the various situations impacting people daily. This customizable tool will allow for agents to more effectively communicate to homebuyers and sellers who need a trusted advisor by their side to navigate the unique challenges only they may be facing."

All of the 2021 RE/MAX national advertising campaign assets can be found on the RE/MAX YouTube channel.

About the RE/MAX NetworkAs one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

