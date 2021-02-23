RE/MAX Expands Strategic Alliances Program To Include The National Association Of Real Estate Brokers

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RE/MAX, LLC announced an inaugural alliance with the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), an influential advocate of sustainable homeownership for African Americans and other minority groups. Lydia Pope, President-Elect of NAREB, shared more about the organization's mission on the popular Good Morning RE/MAX Facebook Live show. NAREB is the latest addition to the RE/MAX Strategic Alliances program, which works with organizations that share in the RE/MAX vision of expanding homeownership to all.

The new relationship underscores the RE/MAX commitment to fair housing and diversity in homeownership. RE/MAX will be a Gold Level Sponsor of the annual NAREB Mid-Winter Conference, March 4-6, 2020 and have brand presence at all NAREB industry events going forward. RE/MAX affiliates will also be able to access NAREB training and development opportunities.

"Ensuring that homeownership is accessible to everyone, regardless of background, is at the core of the RE/MAX culture," says Mike Reagan, RE/MAX Senior Vice President ofI ndustry Relations and Global Growth & Development. "NAREB strives to open doors to the underserved, and our values could not be more aligned with that mission. This new relationship will further empower RE/MAX affiliates to serve a greater number of homebuyers and sellers."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the black homeownership rate in 2020 was only 42.1%, compared to the national average of 66%. The education offered by NAREB will equip RE/MAX agents with critical tools and resources to address the unique real estate challenges facing the black community.

"Our goal is to educate our members so they can speak to others," Lydia Pope, NAREB President-Elect, said during a recent appearance on the Start With a Win Podcast. "It doesn't matter what happens at the top. What's important is how you bring it down to the grassroots of your membership and how they articulate and provide that service to where they live, where they work, where they do their business."

According to Pope, the organization's goal is to not only increase awareness of barriers to homeownership among minorities, but to also provide solutions to these challenges. Educating their communities is one of the biggest ways real estate professionals can have a positive impact, she says.

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) are also part of the RE/MAX Strategic Alliances program.

About the RE/MAX Network As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) - Get Report with over 135,000 agents in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Mortgage, a ground-breaking mortgage franchisor, in 2016 and acquired booj, a real estate technology company, in 2018. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com.

About The National Association of Real Estate BrokersThe National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) was formed in 1947 to secure the right to equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. At the same time, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunity for Black real estate professionals in all of the real estate disciplines. NAREB annually publishes The State of Housing in Black America report. www.nareb.com

