Re-Bath Refreshes C-Suit With New Appointments As Home Improvement Demand Surges

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's premier bathroom remodeling company, has announced its recent high-level executive moves by hiring David Japhet as the new Chief Financial Officer and David Dunsmuir as Chief Operating Officer. These roles were filled right as the brand is experiencing a surge in sales and franchise development growth as demand for home improvement projects continue to rise amid the pandemic.

David Japhet brings more than 25 years of extensive strategic, financial and organization restructuring experience within the small and middle-market level as the newly appointed CFO for Re-Bath. His specialties include developing sustainable restructuring plans, strategic alignment, market focus, change management, business performance improvement, budgeting, forecasting and cash flow management - all of which will set up Re-Bath for continued success as the brand has its eye set on expansive growth.

With an incredibly unique career journey, David Dunsmuir started out pushing carts at Home Depot, and grew to a senior executive who led the scaling of the retailer's in-home installation services. After 15 years with the company, he progressed to multifaceted roles at Target, Lumber Liquidators and Cabinets To Go. Most recently, before claiming the role of COO for Re-Bath, Dunsmuir served as the President of Cabinet Depot stores in the Southeast region of the U.S. Dunsmuir's expertise for in-home installation and customer service - the bread and butter of the Re-Bath brand - is unquestioned, making him a stand-out choice for the role.

"Our business is experiencing unprecedented, industry-leading growth in both new store openings and in the number of bathroom remodels," said Re-Bath CEO Brad Hiller. "Japhet and Dunsmuir have a robust track record with fast-growing, consumer-focused brands. We will benefit significantly from their experiences, and their leadership will help ensure we continue to grow at accelerated rates while maintaining sound operations."

Re-Bath has grown into a trusted and respected brand known for providing affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles.

About Re-BathRe-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to nearly 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process - from design to done - in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. Re-Bath was recently named the #2 National Remodeler by Qualified Remodeler for the second year in a row in 2019 and 2020. Please visit www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

