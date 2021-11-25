RDAR Delivers Key Research Investment To Support Livestock Feed Innovation

Alberta-based CBS Bio Platforms will develop superior plant-based proteins and extracts to enhance performance of swine and poultry feeds

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Results Driven Agriculture Research (RDAR) has announced a key funding investment in CBS Bio Platforms to enable Alberta to lead development of enhanced and sustainable feed. Industry-leading outcomes from this research project will strengthen Alberta's reputation as a centre for world-class, livestock production.

RDAR funding will drive research led by CBS Bio Platforms, a leading international feed technology company headquartered in Calgary, to develop novel processes that release previously inaccessible plant components and makes them usable in poultry and swine diets.

"The impacts of success for this project will be far-reaching for swine and poultry producers," says Rob Patterson, CBS Bio Platforms Technical Director. "Protein is a major variable expense for producers, and CBS is developing novel technologies, such as feed-derived prebiotics, to be used to maximize feed performance and replace antibiotic growth promoters."

Positive research results will deliver producer benefits at the farm gate by reducing the feed cost and increasing quality. By improving feed's overall economics and sustainability, this research will unlock hard-to-capture value in feed inputs. This research will broaden the toolbox of beneficial and affordable plant protein sources, diversify the options for alternatives to antimicrobial use and help meet the new market legislation and consumer preferences for poultry and swine products.

"Innovation in animal feed represents a great area of opportunity for Alberta's economy and to help our livestock producers maximize benefits and increase profitability," says Nate Horner, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development. "This industry-directed investment from RDAR towards made-in- Alberta solutions will accelerate our progress to capture this potential - supporting a strong future that expands the boundaries of Alberta's agriculture success."

Positive research outcomes will also help reduce agriculture's environmental footprint.

"This research will help our industry emerge as a leader in shaping and adopting the feed of the future, bringing efficiencies and other advantages that keep more dollars at the farm gate and strengthen the overall competitiveness of the sector," says Clinton Dobson, RDAR Director of Research

The key to the project's success will be leveraging the expertise and resources of CBS Bio Platforms to uncover a new pathway to unlocking plant protein potential. The project builds on a wealth of previous CBS feed technology research, particularly with enzyme technology.

"We've learned a lot about extracting more value and delivering unique advantages out of feed ingredients," says Patterson. "By using enzyme technology, CBS breaks down the plant's fibrous structures and releases components traditionally more difficult to access. This new project will take this approach to a new level of precision and power by capturing the protein fraction as well as functional carbohydrate fractions to create new high-value product streams."

Quick Facts:

Increased demand for protein and the need to feed growing global populations will significantly impact climate, water consumption, land use, and biodiversity. By using novel, plant-derived substances (PDS), producers will gain efficiencies and productivity gains.

This research will help producers meet the demand for alternative protein sources (ex. hemp, flax meal, lentils and fava beans) of plant origin.

This research will broaden the available knowledge of novel PDS, and the use of PDSs as antibiotic alternatives.

This project is funded by RDAR, the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

About the Canadian Agricultural PartnershipThe Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year, $3 billion investment by Canada's federal, provincial, and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agri-food and agri-products sectors. This commitment includes $2 billion for programs cost-shared by the federal and provincial/territorial governments, with the programs designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

About RDARRDAR is a not-for-profit organization that will continually consult with Alberta's crop and livestock producers to set research priorities and distribute funds. Its mandate is to support results driven agriculture research priorities and programs that will increase the competitiveness and profitability of Alberta's agriculture industry. Arm's length from the provincial government, RDAR is funded by two sources: The Government of Alberta, the Government of Canada, and Alberta's Government through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership program. rdar.ca

About CBS Bio PlatformsCBS Bio Platforms is an innovation-focused company that researches, develops, and manufactures a wide range of bio-based products used in feed, food, and industrial applications. Headquartered in Calgary, it has over 37 years in business, building status as a world leader in feed technology, serving customers in more than 20 countries internationally. The CBS portfolio of feed technology solutions centres on five Feed Science Platforms (FSPs): Bio-Catalyst technology, enhanced yeast technology, grain management technology, functional fatty acids, and phytogenics & probiotics. cbsbioplatforms.com

SOURCE sermo.farm