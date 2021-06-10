RCI Takes Home Three Awards At ARDA Timeshare Industry Conference

RCI, the world's premier vacation exchange company under the Panorama portfolio of leading travel membership brands, won three awards at the 2021 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Timeshare Together Conference.

The RCI global operations team was awarded the prestigious ACE Excellence in Customer Service Award in recognition for their agile response and sustained support of RCI members and affiliates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The aligned engagement of associates around the world ensured connectivity and delivered service from contact centers, marketing teams and business development groups in regions throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia Pacific, India and Europe.

"On behalf of RCI, I am so proud of the collective efforts of our global operations team in times of tremendous challenge," said Olivier Chavy, president of Panorama. "Time after time, this team took proactive and strategic action, reassuring members that RCI would still be there to support both their existing and future travel needs. Their consistency, tenacity and care has been vital to the support we provide to our RCI members, affiliates and staff."

RCI was also recognized for the best Integrated Marketing Campaign for the company's 2020 rebrand, RCI: The New Shape of Travel®, which encompassed an all-new travel network offering member benefits, access and deals. The rebrand included comprehensive, revitalized design components, paired with energized messaging celebrating RCI's global family of members, affiliates and associates.

Additionally, RCI was honored as the top Training and Development Team for its Global Leadership Bench Program, a tailored associate program designed to accelerate the leadership readiness of high-potential associates at the manager and director level. The program strives to produce a deeper bench of well-prepared candidates to fill critical roles across the enterprise at the leadership level. In 2020, nine high-potential directors and 18 high-potential managers from eight different countries were selected for this global program. In total, 80 percent of this talented group were female and/or diverse leaders.

"As the global leader in vacation exchange, RCI is always honored to be recognized by ARDA for our commitment to excellence across our programs and teams," added Chavy. "While the pandemic challenged our industry, we remained resilient, striving for continued growth and innovation in order to deliver extraordinary vacations for our members and exceptional service to our affiliates."

ARDA is the Washington D.C.-based professional association representing the vacation ownership and resort development industries. The ARDA Awards Program is broadly acknowledged as a gold standard in the industry for overall professional excellence, outstanding sales and marketing, product design, advertising and promotion.

For more information about the 2021 ARDA Awards, visit www.arda.org.

About RCI

RCI is The New Shape of Travel®. As the worldwide leader in membership travel services to the vacation ownership industry, the company offers the industry's leading vacation exchange platform to its 3.7 million members around the world, providing access to more than 4,200 affiliated resorts in approximately 110 countries. RCI Travel offers enhanced travel services allowing its members to flexibly travel year round. RCI is a part of the Panorama family of travel brands at Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) . For additional information visit rci.com. RCI also can be found on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About Panorama

Panorama™ delivers a broader perspective to the world of travel as part of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) . The travel businesses under the Panorama umbrella - RCI, 7Across (formerly DAE), The Registry Collection, Love Home Swap, Extra Holidays, Panorama Travel Solutions, @Work International and Alliance Reservations Network (ARN) - provide services to travel providers and their millions of members around the world. Visit PanoramaCo.com for more information.

