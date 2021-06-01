RCI Announces Integration With Viewpoint PMS

RCI, the world's premier vacation exchange company under the Panorama portfolio of leading travel membership brands, announced today its integration with the global, cloud-based resort management system, Viewpoint PMS.

By integrating with this comprehensive, automated resort management software, RCI now offers substantial time savings for affiliates, as well as added convenience for members. With its intuitive software and simple web interface, Viewpoint PMS allows owners to easily deposit their weeks for exchange via RCI from their smartphone or web browser. Deposited weeks are then automatically uploaded to RCI's available inventory, saving time for both owners and the resort. Additional automated processes include generating inbound guest notifications, managing membership expiration dates and updating renewals - enhancing resort operations in one seamless process.

A fully-managed software as a service (SaaS), Viewpoint PMS is deployed via Amazon Cloud, providing best-in-class security, hosting and 24/7 support for one fixed price. In addition to its integration with RCI, Viewpoint PMS provides powerful integrations with optiREZ revenue management, channel management from TravelClick, PCI certified payment processing and the popular Owner's Travel Club rewards program. Viewpoint PMS is developed by @Work International, a Panorama company, and is represented in North America by Panorama Travel Solutions.

"Viewpoint PMS is designed with highly automated, cloud-based technology to help simplify resort operations, allowing property managers and HOAs to focus on what they do best - providing top tier hospitality," said Matt Brosious, vice president of Business Development at Panorama. "Along with its many benefits, Panorama's Viewpoint PMS supports full integration with RCI and 7Across Exchange, serving as an example of the growing value this integrated platform holds for the resort management community."

"Efficient, high quality service has never been more important to timeshare owners, and RCI's exchange integration with Viewpoint PMS provides a powerful tool for our affiliates to remain competitive and meet those expectations," said Richard Ruff, senior vice president and managing director of RCI North America. "We look forward to continuing to serve our resort management partners, not just by driving sales to their resorts, but by providing enhanced timeshare product offerings that will strengthen their long-term business."

About RCI

RCI is the new shape of travel™. As the worldwide leader in membership travel services to the vacation ownership industry, the company offers the industry's leading vacation exchange platform to its 3.7 million members around the world, providing access to more than 4,200 affiliated resorts in approximately 110 countries. RCI Travel offers enhanced travel services allowing its members to flexibly travel year round. RCI is a part of the Panorama family of travel brands at Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) . For additional information visit rci.com. RCI also can be found on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

About Panorama

Panorama™ delivers a broader perspective to the world of travel as part of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) . The travel businesses under the Panorama umbrella - RCI, 7Across (formerly DAE), The Registry Collection, Love Home Swap, Extra Holidays, Panorama Travel Solutions, @Work International, and Alliance Reservations Network (ARN) - provide services to travel providers and their millions of members around the world. Visit PanoramaCo.com for more information.

