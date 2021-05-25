RC Hill Mitsubishi-DeLand Recognized With New National Customer Experience Award

FRANKLIN, Tenn. & DELAND, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year of new product launches and anticipated sales growth, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced the creation of a new Customer Experience Recognition Program to celebrate the dealer partner with the highest combined sales and customer satisfaction scores. The inaugural award will go to RC Hill Mitsubishi-DeLand, located in DeLand, Florida.

RC Hill Mitsubishi-DeLand, which opened in 2003, received high marks for its customer relations practices, in-store concierge services and online vehicle shopping options, including ClickShop, MMNA's 24-hour new car online showroom, and vehicle service and maintenance experience for new and returning customers.

RC Hill also operates a second location in Ocala, Florida - a testament to the success and dedication of the entire RC Hill Mitsubishi team and its commitment to the growth of the Mitsubishi brand in the region.

"We are proud to recognize dealers who are redefining the Mitsubishi customer experience and congratulate the RC Hill Mitsubishi-DeLand team for their excellence in representing the Mitsubishi Motors brand," said Mark Chaffin, COO, MMNA. "In a year when we have much to be excited about, including the launch of the all-new 2022 Outlander and redesigned 2022 Eclipse Cross, RC Hill Mitsubishi-DeLand's effort to provide a high-quality customer experience raises the bar for our entire dealer network."

The new National Customer Experience Award combines Customer Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) and Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) program scores. Previously, Mitsubishi awarded two separate honors for SSI and CSI, and for the past two years, RC Hill Mitsubishi-DeLand took home the award for highest CSI scores. The dealership will officially be presented with the inaugural award later this month.

"RC Hill Mitsubishi is dedicated to providing unmatched customer service. It is an honor to be recognized by Mitsubishi Motors for the hard work of our entire team," said RC Hill, dealer principal, RC Hill Mitsubishi-DeLand. "We are excited to welcome a new generation of Mitsubishi products to our showroom floor and to deliver the first-class customer experience RC Hill Mitsubishi is known for to a new generation of customers."

RC Hill Mitsubishi-DeLand is located at 1960 S Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720, and can be reached by phone at (386) 736-3638, or online at www.rchillmitsubishi.com.

For more on Mitsubishi Motors and its U.S. dealer network, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

