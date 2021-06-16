RBC Expands Global Youth Charity Program - RBC Charity Day For The Kids

Virtual celebrations held by RBC Capital Markets employees in Canada , U.S., U.K., France , Germany , Japan , Hong Kong , Australia , Barbados and Bahamas

US$5 million donated to over 50 charities worldwide

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As part of a global charitable initiative called RBC Charity Day for the Kids, US$5 million is being donated to more than 50 youth-focused charities around the globe, reaffirming RBC's strong commitment to supporting youth organizations. What started out in 2015 as RBC Trade for the Kids, has progressively become an integral charitable initiative for all RBC Capital Markets staff globally.

The troubling impacts of COVID-19 continue to affect many children and youth around the world due to greater stress caused by social isolation and lack of in-person activities. During this period, demand for youth mental health and wellness services has notably increased. RBC continues to strengthen its community response efforts, including supporting many charitable organizations and youth mental well-being resources around the world.

Since 2015, RBC Charity Day for the Kids has donated more than US$20.2 million to 100 youth-focused charity partners around the world. This year's global RBC Charity Day for the Kids event consisted of increased internal and external awareness and education related to the work and efforts of our youth-focused charity partners. Employees in Canada, U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Barbados and Bahamas celebrated RBC's year-round culture of giving and philanthropy by virtually taking part in a day full of creative and engaging multimedia content.

In the U.S., where RBC Charity Day for the Kids celebrated its seventh year, former patients, families and staff from 18 of the U.S.'s leading youth charities ( see full list of charities here) made the day compelling by sharing their heart-felt, surprise webcam reactions to the reveal of the RBC Charity Day the Kids' donation announcements with RBC staff globally.

"Charities and non-profits globally, and in particular those supporting youth mental health services, continue to feel significant strain brought on by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Derek Neldner, CEO and Group Head of RBC Capital Markets. "There is a growing need to provide necessary support services and resources to navigate these extremely challenging times and RBC and its employees are proud to rally support for these worthy initiatives. RBC Charity Day for the Kids is one of the many ways in which our employees and clients have the opportunity to learn more about supporting our youth through direct engagement with our charity partners. We thank our charity partners for their commitment to helping revive our communities, as well as our employees and clients for living our culture of giving."

In 2020, RBC donated CA$140 million to charitable organizations through cash donations and community investments.

For more on RBC Charity Day for the Kids and the benefitting charities, click here .

About RBC Charity Day for the KidsLaunched in 2015 in New York, RBC Charity Day for the Kids - formerly known as RBC Trade for the Kids, is a day focused on raising money and awareness of some of RBC's longstanding charitable partnerships aimed at supporting children and youth. In 2021, RBC Charity Day was held for the fourth time globally across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Caribbean, supporting over 50 charities.

To date, through this initiative, RBC has donated US$20.2 million to 100 charities. For more on RBC Charity Day for the Kids and the benefitting charities, click here .

