RBC Bearings To Participate In The William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

RBC Bearings Incorporated (Nasdaq: ROLL), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and components for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will participate in the William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 2, 2021. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at: http://investor.rbcbearings.com.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael J, Hartnett; Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Daniel A. Bergeron, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Robert M. Sullivan, will represent the Company.

About RBC BearingsRBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings and components. Founded in 1919, the Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

