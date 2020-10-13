RBC And The Canadian Olympic Committee Welcome Bell Media As New Partner Of RBC Training Ground

- In the search for new Olympic hopefuls across Canada, Bell Media becomes the premier media partner of the RBC Training Ground program -- Beginning tomorrow, interested athletes can visit RBCTrainingGround.

- In the search for new Olympic hopefuls across Canada, Bell Media becomes the premier media partner of the RBC Training Ground program -- Beginning tomorrow, interested athletes can visit RBCTrainingGround.ca for free registration details -

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC, the Canadian Olympic Committee, and Bell Media announced today a new partnership in the search for the next generation of Olympic hopefuls through the RBC Training Ground program. Now entering its sixth year, RBC Training Ground is a nationwide Olympic talent identification and athlete-funding program dedicated to finding and supporting Canada's future Olympians.

As the new premier media partner of RBC Training Ground, Bell Media will utilize its industry-leading multi-platform broadcast, digital media, and social reach to further amplify the program, including on-air integrations through customized athlete storytelling and interviews across TSN platforms, Crave, and CTV's YOUR MORNING, THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, THE SOCIAL, and more. Reaching Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast, the robust campaign strategy culminates with the National Final Event broadcast special produced in-house by TSN, following the incredible journeys of the athletes on their quest to become Canadian Olympic hopefuls.

Beginning tomorrow ( Wednesday, Oct. 14) and running until Tuesday, Dec. 1, athletes interested in participating can visit RBCTrainingGround.ca for free registration details. Athletes deemed to have high performance potential will be invited to complete sport-specific testing with National Sport Organization partners and be provided with the chance to receive funding and earn a potential spot on a Canadian National Team.

