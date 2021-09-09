Razor Tracking Connects To The John Deere Operations Center As A Recommended Remote Monitoring Platform

Razor Tracking Has Integrated With John Deere Operations Center To Bring In JDLink™ Equipped Machines And Telematics Data To Razor Tracking's Industry Leading Platform To Create A Seamless Operational Experience.

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Deere's JDLink™ equipment and data will now connect to Razor Tracking's platform for near real-time remote monitoring. In addition, John Deere recommends customers to monitor non-JDLink™ equipment by installing Razor Tracking's plug-and-play devices via the diagnostic port or solar and battery-powered devices. Current Razor Tracking customers can sign in through the new Marketplace on the Razor Tracking platform to connect with the John Deere Operations Center.

This integration offers a proven solution for John Deere customers to monitor their JDLink™ equipped machines, service vehicles, and support equipment all in one platform. This integration is the first step in providing a complete remote monitoring product to Razor Tracking and John Deere customers alike.

"Razor Tracking set out to be an entirely open platform back in 2019. We believed integrations and alignments were going to be the key to ensure that our customers could use the best technology, without compromise," said Eric Mauch, Managing Partner of Razor Tracking. "The John Deere Operations Center is a pivotal milestone integration to continue Razor Tracking's rising momentum. We will continue to aggressively invest in providing a seamless, end-to-end solution for any industry-specific need."

The Razor Tracking platform has significantly expanded in the last several years; with its launch in 2012, Razor Tracking set out to provide the most user-friendly telematics system in the industry. In the years since, Razor Tracking has introduced dash cameras, equipment inspection, a driver safety scorecard, tank monitoring, and more to optimize customer operations. In 2019, Razor Tracking set out to provide an open data platform and expand its product to allow integrations and resellers to embed Razor Tracking technology into their platform or onboard through a reseller program.

To learn more about Razor Tracking's integrations, please visit razortracking.com/integrations.

ABOUT RAZOR TRACKING, INC.Razor Tracking is headquartered in Fargo, ND, since 2012. Razor Tracking is recognized for offering the most advanced fleet management & operations platform. Razor Tracking provides a powerful and easy-to-use platform to track vehicles and assets, helping customers manage their operation in any industry. Razor Tracking is proven to maintain schedules, help with dispatching, increase overall efficiency, and improve your bottom line. For more information, please visit http://razortracking.com.

ABOUT JOHN DEEREDeere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers whose work is revolutionizing agriculture and construction — those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/razor-tracking-connects-to-the-john-deere-operations-center-as-a-recommended-remote-monitoring-platform-301371589.html

SOURCE Razor Tracking