Raytheon Technologies To Host 2021 Investor Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (RTX) - Get Report announced it will host an investor day on May 18, 2021 with presentations from management from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET. During the event, Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes and other members of the executive team will provide details on the company's long-term growth strategy and outlook.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the Internet at investors.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward. Corresponding presentations will be available on the site prior to the meeting.

About Raytheon TechnologiesRaytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

