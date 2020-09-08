Raytheon Technologies President And CEO To Present At The Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (RTX) - Get Report President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes will speak at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8 th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

