WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes will speak at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9 th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live at www.rtx.com and will be archived on the website afterward.

About Raytheon TechnologiesRaytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Media Contact202.360.8473

Investor Contact781.522.5123

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raytheon-technologies-chairman-and-ceo-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-virtual-9th-annual-laguna-conference-301370636.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies