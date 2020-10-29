RAYTHEON STOCK ALERT: Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation Of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX) Concerning Department Of Justice Criminal Probe

Labaton Sucharow, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Labaton Sucharow, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) - Get Report and encourages stock, option, and derivative purchasers to contact the Firm.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. fell after the company disclosed a demand from the U.S. Department of Justice for records dating back more than a decade from the company's missile business.

The criminal subpoena was dated Oct. 8 and Raytheon is cooperating, according to a company regulatory filing Tuesday. Federal prosecutors are seeking documents and information in a probe of accounting and other reporting matters within Raytheon's Missiles & Defense business since 2009, according to the filing.

In the same filing, Raytheon also disclosed it had received a second subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to a separate, previously disclosed probe.

Raytheon tumbled 7.4% to $52.34 at the close of trading on large volume.

