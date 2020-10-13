Raytheon Missiles & Defense's StormBreaker® Smart Weapon Approved For Fielding On The F-15 Eagle

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business (RTX) - Get Report, today announced the StormBreaker® smart weapon has been approved for use on the F-15E by the U.S. Air Force's Air Combat Command. The fielding decision means that F-15E squadrons can now be equipped with StormBreaker and deployed for missions.

"StormBreaker delivers an unprecedented capability to pilots in the field," said Paul Ferraro, vice president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense's Air Power business. "The weapon gives airmen a significant advantage - the ability to strike maritime or land-based maneuvering targets at range in adverse weather."

StormBreaker features an innovative multimode seeker that guides the weapon by imaging infrared, millimeter wave radar, and semi-active laser in addition to or with GPS and inertial navigation system guidance.

"The weapon has proven itself in many complex test scenarios, against a variety of targets in extreme environmental conditions, and is now ready to fly," said Cristy Stagg, StormBreaker program director at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. "With its multimode seeker and datalink, StormBreaker will make adverse weather irrelevant."

StormBreaker's small size lets fewer aircraft address the same number of targets compared to larger weapons that require multiple jets. It can also fly more than 40 miles to strike mobile targets, reducing the amount of time that aircrews spend in harm's way.

The smart weapon's initial fielding on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet for the U.S. Navy later this year and integration for fielding on the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter are next for the program.

To learn more about StormBreaker, visit us here.

About Raytheon Missiles & DefenseRaytheon Missiles & Defense produces a broad portfolio of advanced technologies, including air and missile defense systems, precision weapons, radars, and command and control systems - delivering end-to-end solutions to detect, track and engage threats. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, the business generated $16 billion in pro forma annual revenue in 2019 and has 30,000 employees globally. Raytheon Missiles & Defense is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With 195,000 employees and four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

