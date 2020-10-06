Raytheon Intelligence & Space Launches Virtualized Testing Solution To Assess Cyber Vulnerabilities

DULLES, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business (RTX) - Get Report, is launching a new hardware emulation and software analysis tool called DejaVM™ that provides a virtualized environment to evaluate and reduce cyber threats against mission-critical systems in a modern networked space.

DejaVM enables system-level cyber testing without requiring access to the limited number of highly specialized physical hardware assets. The tool creates an emulation environment that virtualizes complex systems to support automated cyber testing. DejaVM focuses on improving software development, testing and security via its advanced analysis features.

"The complexity of cyber threats that organizations face continues to escalate, demanding more sophisticated solutions to evaluate and reduce threats to those missions," said John DeSimone, vice president of Cybersecurity, Training and Services at RI&S. "This robust virtual environment helps our customers do exactly that."

DejaVM provides an infrastructure that can be used to virtualize any system, supplying advanced debugging capabilities not possible on the actual platform. Any code within the system can be debugged, memory can be modified, and vulnerabilities can be detected wherever they occur.

"Our team of experts has worked tirelessly to launch DejaVM to enable customers to emulate critical network systems to identify and mitigate cyber vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by our adversaries," said Teresa Shea, vice president of Cyber Offense and Defense Experts (CODEX) at RI&S. "Now more than ever, virtual cyber threat reduction environments are critical to protecting the systems our work and lives rely upon."

About Raytheon Intelligence & SpaceRaytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 40 countries around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $14 billion in pro forma annual revenue in 2019 and has 35,700 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

About Raytheon TechnologiesRaytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. It comprises four industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. Its 195,000 employees enable the company to operate at the edge of known science as they imagine and deliver solutions that push the boundaries in quantum physics, electric propulsion, directed energy, hypersonics, avionics and cybersecurity. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

