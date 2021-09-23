Raytheon Intelligence & Space Expands Innovation And Manufacturing Footprint In North Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (RTX) - Get Raytheon Technologies, Corp. (RTX) Report business, opened a new intelligent manufacturing facility outside Dallas today and announced plans to build a new facility as part of the company's real estate modernization and consolidation efforts.

RI&S opened a new 178,000-square-foot Advanced Integration and Manufacturing Center at its McKinney, Texas location. The center is a result of a $100 million investment from the McKinney Economic Development Corporation that included a commitment to generate 500 skilled jobs, which is already complete.

"Our new Advanced Integration and Manufacturing Center and plans for greater expansion reflect a deliberate strategy to transform ourselves by investing in new digital capabilities," said Roy Azevedo, president, RI&S. "We are laser focused on improving our agility as we develop and deliver the world's finest technologies to our valued customers."

Larger Factory, New Offices and More Jobs to Come

RI&S unveiled its latest investment to build a 400,000-square-foot factory, lab and office space at its McKinney campus to open by 2025. The larger, consolidated modern manufacturing operation in McKinney will make it possible for RI&S to develop, build, test and deliver more advanced technology and will generate another 700 jobs. RI&S will also outfit a new 250,000-square-foot leased facility in North Texas to house technology programs.

"Raytheon Technologies is a truly respected and valued corporate partner, and we are proud to have their long-standing presence in our community. McKinney is known for fostering strong business relationships and creating an environment that not only allows these businesses to grow but provides their employees with a great place to call home," said Mayor George Fuller. "City Council, city staff and the McKinney Economic Development Corporation look forward to continuing to position the city as one of the best places in America to raise a family and conduct business."

RI&S is improving labs and manufacturing space as it invests in physical upgrades and expands digital engineering tools that make work faster, more efficient and safer.

"We are transforming our operations to meet customer demand, improve our employee experience and prepare for additional growth," said Jeff Place, vice president of Operations, RI&S. "From artificial intelligence and networked factories to data analytics and augmented reality, we are integrating new ways of working that allow us to tackle the hardest problems."

RI&S' growth strategy is centered on its customers and equipping its people to deliver on the company's commitments. Much of the RI&S workforce will have the flexibility to continue working remotely, onsite or in a hybrid arrangement that fits their schedules and job responsibilities.

"Our work could not slow down during the pandemic, and, in fact, we're seeing greater demand for our technology," Azevedo added. "By empowering our teams to be productive and connected, they are transforming our operations in North Texas and across RI&S to tackle customer challenges today and far into the future."

About Raytheon Intelligence & SpaceRaytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 46 countries around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $15 billion in adjusted pro forma annual revenue in 2020 and has 37,000 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

About Raytheon TechnologiesRaytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

