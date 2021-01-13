Rayonier Scheduled To Release Fourth Quarter Earnings On February 3

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) - Get Report plans to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Rayonier will host a conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 4 to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live webcast will be available at www.rayonier.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website and available shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-604-9366 (domestic) or 517-308-9338 (international), passcode: Rayonier. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour following the call until Wednesday, March 3, 2021 by dialing 800-388-4923 (domestic) or 203-369-3800 (international), passcode: 7025.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.75 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (416,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a "look-through basis", the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres. More information is available at www.rayonier.com.

