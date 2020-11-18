Raymour & Flanigan Is A Great Place To Work-Certified™ Company For Third Year In A Row

LIVERPOOL, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymour & Flanigan today announced that it is Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the third year in a row. A coveted designation provided by the global authority on workplace culture, the Great Place to Work certification signals Raymour & Flanigan's continued commitment to creating a company culture that offers accelerated personal and professional growth.

Certification as a Great Place to Work™ is a significant achievement. To achieve the certification, companies must administer Great Place to Work's rigorous Trust Index©, a research-backed employee survey, and 80% of employees must confirm a consistently positive work experience.

"At Raymour & Flanigan, we believe strongly in taking care of the people in the communities where we live, and that starts with our associates," said Holly Heinze-Coolican, Director of People Development, Raymour & Flanigan. "We have always made our team members growth and trust in us a top priority, and we're thrilled to see that reflected in our certification for the third year in a row as a Great Place to Work™. We know that our people are our greatest asset, and this is reflected in the way that they continue to show our customers the absolute best customer experience, each and every time."

"We congratulate Raymour & Flanigan on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work™. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Raymour & Flanigan is hiring! To learn more about additional career opportunities, please visit www.raymourflanigan.com/Careers.

About Raymour & FlaniganRaymour & Flanigan is the largest furniture retailer in the Northeast and seventh largest nationwide and is committed to prioritizing a phenomenal, industry leading customer experience from start to finish to help make spaces feel like home. Meeting customers where they want to be met for all their furniture and home décor needs, Raymour & Flanigan offers both in-store and online options stocked with a variety of stylish products. Established in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1947, the retailer has 103 showrooms across the Northeast, an additional 35 outlet stores, 5 clearance centers and a rapidly growing e-commerce business. Raymour & Flanigan is known not only for their modern, quality furnishings and fast delivery available in two days or less, seven days a week, but also, for embracing its social responsibility through community giving and extensive in-house recycling. The company hosts over 500 charitable events and recycles more than 20 million pounds of materials per year. For more information, visit www.raymourflanigan.com.

About Great Place to Work®Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

