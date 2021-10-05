Raymond James Congratulates Our 2021 Woman Of Distinction - Trixie Rowein Of Edmonton!

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Raymond James Women Canadian Advisors Network is very proud to announce that Vice President and Portfolio Manager Trixie Rowein is the recipient of the 2021 Raymond James Woman of Distinction Award.

Trixie leads the PAX Portfolio Advisory in Raymond James' Edmonton corporate branch. A member of Raymond James Recognition Councils since 2016, Trixie is a passionate advocate for the education and empowerment for all of her clients and team members. Since 2007, Trixie has been conducting an annual Women's Only educational seminar and she has been recognized in Edmonton's Womanition Magazine since 2014. She provides mentorship and support to young advisors and associates within Raymond James and is always willing to share her experience and knowledge with her peers.

"Trixie is inspiring! Her approach to everything she does comes from a place of caring and dedication whether it is for her clients, her team members or her community. Trixie is truly deserving of this year's Women of Distinction award. I congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition," said Andrea Linger, Associate Vice President, Practice Management & Head of the Women Canadian Advisors Network.

Trixie is the driving force of many philanthropic initiatives and is a member of the Raymond James Canada Foundation Advisory Committee. Trixie is a member of the Little Warriors Resource Committee and the five time sponsor of the Little Warrior Annual BE BRAVE luncheon, raising funds and awareness for sexually abused children. She is also active in supporting the Lurana Women's Shelter through their Soup Sisters events.

Throughout COVID Trixie has been creating connections and fun for her clients by hosting online cooking classes alongside her mother and daughter. These events have been wildly popular and have helped many face the feelings of isolation and loneliness. Celebrating her twentieth year in the financial services industry was a challenge, however Trixie turned the event into a celebration by showing her clients 20 weeks of appreciation with gifts bought every week from local businesses.

"Winning this award feels surreal, wonderful and humbling at the same time. This year has been a year of highs and lows for me (and for many) and I'm grateful for this award that recognizes my efforts and achievements. I'm blessed with amazing teammates, friends and family who helped my initiatives become a reality," said Trixie Rowein.

The Woman of Distinction award is presented to female advisors with Raymond James who are exceptional in both their professional and personal contributions. The award was created to recognize women who influence others in the financial industry and make a positive impact in their communities. Nominated by top management at Raymond James, the award was presented at the annual Women of Distinction Award virtual celebration.

"Congratulations to Trixie for her outstanding achievement," said Tage Cawley, SVP & Branch Manager of the Edmonton Branch. "It just goes to show that hard work, passion, and a "never give up" attitude really goes a long way. She has put her time, heart, and soul into this and her perseverance has paid off. I am so happy for her. Trixie you deserve it!"

