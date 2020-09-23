Raymond James Congratulates A Woman Of Distinction - Tina Chow!

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Raymond James Women Financial Advisors Network is very proud to announce that Tina Chow is a recipient of the 2020 Raymond James Woman of Distinction Award.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Raymond James Women Financial Advisors Network is very proud to announce that Tina Chow is a recipient of the 2020 Raymond James Woman of Distinction Award. Tina received the award at the firm's 26th annual Women's Symposium, held virtually September 16-18, 2020.

Tina is based in our Calgary, Alberta corporate branch, and her team is Eighth Avenue Private Wealth Management. She is a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager who earned the coveted Chartered Investment Manager and Fellow of the Canadian Securities Institute designations in record time, and was in the top 41 of the firm's producers in 2019. Tina is also licensed as a cross border Financial Advisor and can work with Canadian and US citizens.

Tina's community spirit is incredibly strong and she is involved in numerous caring initiatives: she is a driving force in numerous philanthropic initiatives. She is a lifelong shareholder volunteer of a Calgary Stampede committee; has co-chaired and co-sponsored the Ronald McDonald House Taste of Home Gala for the past three years, raising over $750,000, and she is an active volunteer for the RMHC. As part of her involvement in the Harry G. Schaefer Mentorship Program at Mount Royal University, Tina helps develop others and makes a difference in the lives of the young women she mentors.

"Tina demonstrates an amazing commitment to her clients and chosen causes in her community and is truly deserving of this year's Women of Distinction award. I congratulate her and appreciate all she does," said Andrea Linger, Manager, Practice Management & Head of the Women Canadian Advisors Network.

Tina believes advocating for women is very important and wants to set an example for her children and her community. Tina is on the Libin Cardiovascular Institute CV&Me committee, dedicated to advocating for women's heart health. Tina sat on the Fashion Forward Committee for two years, supporting HomeFront, a non-profit working to reduce domestic violence in Calgary. The Fashion Forward event uses fashion to empower and build awareness. More recently, Tina rappelled down the Sheraton Eau Claire to raise funds for Make-A-Wish in honour of all kids who are brave each and every day. Tina believes all of our strength comes from within and we should first and foremost be our own heroes.

Tina is also a member of the Raymond James Canada Foundation Advisory Committee, and the Raymond James Women's Advisory Council for Canada, which develops and initiates programming that helps support the growth and professional development of women financial advisors. Tina actively volunteers and helps clients create a legacy of giving. She won the first Community Leadership award given out by the Raymond James Canada Foundation.

"It's an honour to receive this award. I truly enjoy helping and supporting people and our community here in Calgary," said Tina Chow. The Woman of Distinction award is presented to female advisors with Raymond James who are exceptional in both their professional and personal contributions. The award was created to recognize women who both influence others in the financial industry and who make a positive impact in their communities. Nominated by top management at Raymond James, the award was presented during the annual Women's Symposium.

"Tina is definitely a woman of distinction," said Jamie Coulter, EVP, Head of Wealth Management. "Striving to be the best she can be and always willing to help others."

The Women's Symposium unites women from all walks of financial service - and all across the country - for a three-day, jam-packed experience designed to appeal to financial advisors at all stages of their careers. The symposium offers fresh perspectives, continuing education and so much more.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.